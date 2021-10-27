Kate Middleton's down-to-earth Halloween plans for George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently enjoying a family holiday with their children during half-term, having been spotted at Heathrow airport last week. Halloween also happens to fall on Sunday 31 October and we're wondering if the family-of-five have any plans for the annual event.

Back in 2019, down-to-earth royal mum Kate was spotted browsing Halloween costumes with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the Hardwick branch of Sainsbury's in King's Lynn (close to the Cambridges' country home, Anmer Hall) during autumn half-term.

Fellow shopper Kathy Whittaker told The Mirror at the time: "She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures. I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service check out.

"I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween. I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don't know what."

Kate has been spotted shopping in her local Sainsbury's over the years

The supermarket chain currently stocks Halloween costumes and accessories from as little as £6, and if William and Kate end up looking for some last-minute inspiration for their children this week, it's handy to have nearby!

The Duchess was spotted browsing the aisles in her local Sainsbury's in Norfolk again in March 2020 just before lockdown.

Shopper Kate Carter, founder of Ugly Ducking Creations, told HELLO! at the time that the royals were looking at the clothing section, saying: "She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved."

