Princess Diana encourages Prince William to walk in sweet unearthed clip The late Princess of Wales was a doting mother

Princess Diana was a doting mother to her two boys Prince William and Prince Harry, and in an unearthed clip of baby William she sweetly encourages him to stop crawling and find his feet.

The retro clip was taken in 1983 when the royal baby was just 10 months old, and his mother, the late Princess of Wales took no time in balancing the tot on his feet and holding his hands to get him used to the walking motion.

WATCH: Princess Diana helps Prince William to his feet

The video was shot in New Zealand, during Princess Diana's first ever overseas tour where she and Prince Charles, along with their young son, spent 40 days travelling Australia and New Zealand.

In the footage, William was wearing an adorable romper suit with bloomer shorts and an embroidered blouse, while his mother looked radiant in a bright green spotty dress with oversized collar.

The Princess was a dedicated mother

Just out of shot, William's father Prince Charles was sitting cross legged on the blanket watching on at his son's movements.

Not caught on video, there was another moment where Charles also held his son by the hands resting his feet on the floor.

Diana's dedication to her boys continued to show over the years with an amazing video showing her giving her all during the mum's race at Prince Harry's sports day.

In 1991, Diana showed up at Wetherby School to watch Harry in his sports, and she even took part in a race herself.

The Princes are now both parents themselves

Diana ditched her shoes to take part in the school's mum race. The fact she was wearing a black camisole with a matching blazer and a midi-length belted pleated skirt didn't stop her sprinting in athletic style.

The royal came in close second and joined the fellow racegoers at laughing off the race at the finish line.

Both William and Harry are now parents themselves, with three and two children respectively and we're sure their upbringing has helped them become who they are today.

