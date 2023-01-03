Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's cheeky pregnancy tease revealed - how the stars tricked their fans The couple have been on the receiving end of speculation they're expecting their first child together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are already raising her three boys, but fans have been hopeful that the couple would welcome another child together too - something they've teased previously.

The No Doubt singer fueled pregnancy reports recently by hinting at something exciting on social media and it's not the first time she and Blake got their fan's hopes up.

Back in 2016, Gwen boldly took to Instagram with a sonogram and captioned the post: "It's a girl," along with red heart emojis.

At the time, congratulatory messages poured in as they believed The Voice co-hosts were expecting. However, it didn't take long for people to realize the date of the post... April Fools Day.

Once it dawned upon them fans commented: "This was literally the best April fools joke ever," and, "it's not true lol she posted it for April fools," while a third added: "Love you guys. So funny."

Gwen teased her fans over the festive period with posts suggesting a baby announcement could be on its way.

Gwen and Blake fooled fans with their fake pregnancy reveal

For one post, she wrote: "It's getting harder to keep this a secret," and added a gorgeous photo of herself holding up a long, rectangular object that had a black and white Gif placed over the top to obscure its contents.

Her followers were convinced it was a pregnancy test and that an announcement was imminent.

Gwen also said she'd been "holding it in for so long," but it turned out it was a new product release from her cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty, not a baby.

Gwen and Blake with her sons in 2019

She already has three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, eight, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Blake has spoken openly about his love for Gwen's children and he told PEOPLE recently: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life.

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

