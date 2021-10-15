Raelynn shares the sweet gift Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sent after the birth of her baby girl Raelynn welcomed her baby girl in September

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been praised by friend and country singer Raelynn Woodward for being "constant friends" during her journey to motherhood.

The 27-year-old singer, who found fame on The Voice, recently welcomed her baby girl Daisy Rae, and shared that the pair have "been so sweet, and when Daisy was born they sent this huge thing of flowers".

"Gwen and Blake have been so sweet about her," she added.

The singer also revealed that her baby girl was gifted a pair of hot pink Ugg baby slippers from Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn, as well as baby Golden Goose sneakers from Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley.

Raelynn and her husband Josh became first time parents in September when they welcomed their baby girl in Nashville.

Raelynn is a new mom

"7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07pm September 8th 2021 we became a family of three!" the country star shared with fans on an Instagram post, adding: "These two are my world."

The star joined the second season of The Voice in 2012 at the age of 17 and was on Blake's team after a battle between Blake and Adam Levime.

Raelynn's first album WildHorse reached number one on the country album charts.

She joined Team Blake

"Every once in a while, you just meet somebody that you are like, 'This person is going to be in my life for the rest of my life,' and I just know that I am going to know that person. I knew that right when I met Blake, he was somebody that I knew would be in my life forever and be a constant friend and a constant mentor," Raelynn added of her relationship with Blake.

"I just consider myself lucky because the connection that we built was just so authentic, and then he has been such a big advocate for me in Nashville."

