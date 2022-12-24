Gwen Stefani fuels pregnancy reports by teasing big announcement The Voice star is married to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has been the subject of pregnancy speculation over the last few weeks – and she added fuel to the fire on Friday when she teased a big announcement is on the way.

The Voice star – who is married to Blake Shelton – took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her holding up a long, rectangular object that had a black and white Gif placed over the top to obscure its contents. "It's getting harder to keep this a secret," the caption read.

Fans rushed to comment, with many believing that Gwen is holding a pregnancy test and about to announce that she is expecting her first child with Blake. She already has three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, eight, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"You and Blake are having a baby! Makes perfect sense with him leaving The Voice to focus on a family," one replied.

A second said: "You're pregnant!" A third added: "I knew it. I knew you were pregnant two months ago!"

However, it seems more likely that the singer is set to release a new product from her cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty, as the post was also shared on its official Instagram account.

Many fans think Gwen is pregnant

Gwen launched her makeup brand in March and shared a video on social media that included herself modeling the collection, which includes lipsticks and eyeliner.

"Before the music, it was makeup. Bold color. Formulated clean. Highly pigmented makeup. Elevated classics. Performance that won't miss a beat. Me, you, yours," the tagline on the clip read.

Blake is stepdad to Gwen's three sons

Captioning the post, Gwen shared her excitement over the launch, writing: "So excited to FINALLY share GXVE with you!!! almost 4 years in the making … u can now get it online @sephora @sephoracanada, and in stores on March 10th. I can't wait for you all to have it!! gx."

