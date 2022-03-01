Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's family celebration as he weighs in on being a stepdad The couple got married last year

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton never seem short of reasons to celebrate and on Monday they had another opportunity to mark a magical milestone.

The No Doubt singer marveled at where the time has gone as she rang in her youngest son, Apollo's eighth birthday - a few days after his party - with an adorable social media message.

At the same time, Blake opened up about being a stepfather to her three sons, Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, in a heartfelt interview.

Gwen's Instagram post featured the birthday boy in a throwback video singing the cutest rendition of Old McDonald Had a Farm, and she captioned it: "Happy 8th birthday to our angel boy a true gift from God your family loves u Apollo!!! gx."

Her fans loved the cute clip and commented: "What a little sweetie pie! Happy birthday Apollo," and another added: "Soo adorable! Happy birthday Apollo."

There were strings of heart emojis and well wishes for the little boy.

Gwen shared the adorable throwback video of Apollo

While Gwen and Blake don't have any children together, The Voice coach has also opened up in a new interview with Country Countdown USA host, Lon Helton, about being a stepfather to his wife's children and making family life a priority.

"What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," he said. "You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I've married into a family. She's got three boys ... and all of a sudden you go, there's other stuff."

Apollo is Gwen's youngest son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Blake admitted that while Gwen was initially concerned if having three boys would stop their relationship before it even got started, she couldn't have been further from the truth.

He said he thought: "I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

Blake is embracing life as a stepdad

He said his Oklahoma ranch helped win them over too and said it had become "like Disneyland," to them.

Blake said he taught them to fish, love the outdoors and get inspired by his own hobbies.

"When it comes to burning things and starting fires and throwing hatchets, you better get out of the way," he joked.

