Stacey Dooley's due date with first baby is so close! Everything you need to know The star met partner Kevin Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing

TV presenter Stacey Dooley is expecting her first baby with her Strictly pro-dancer partner Kevin Clifton, and the mum to be is positively blooming.

Stacey, 33, has shared regular photos of her beautiful baby bump with her Instagram fans over the past few months, and as her due date gets closer, here at HELLO! we're wondering when their newborn will arrive.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off her baby bump

Documentary-maker Stacey, who first met Kevin on the 2018 series of Strictly, gave her biggest hint of her due date on 21 December, when she revealed she was about to go on maternity leave.

Posting a stunning photo of her bump, dressed in a matching beige trouser and vest outfit, the star wrote: "My penultimate day of work before the baby comes. I haven't got a steriliser yet, but I have got this completely impractical bag for expectant mothers so DON'T WORRY, (I'm gonna be great at this clearly)."

Many expectant mums tend to stop work a couple of weeks before giving birth, and if this is true for Stacey, her little one is due any day now!

Stacey's recent post about her penultimate day of work

On 9 December, she told fans how she had already picked out her hospital outfit, giving further signs that her due date is near.

Stacey penned: "What kind of a moron selects a hospy outfit for the baby's arrival? A vegan trench and a denim mani... Me, appaz."

Stacey's hospital outfit

The couple shared their pregnancy news with their social media followers on 26 August, after sharing a photo of Stacey cradling her bare bump while Kevin wrote in the Instagram caption: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

And in a recent New Year's Eve post, Stacey opened up about the surprisingly public way she and Kevin both found out they were going to be parents.

"Happppppy new year kidssssss! Wishing you all only great moments ahead. 2022, the year I found out we were [having] a baby," she began, before revealing she found out she was expecting in a public toilet and called Kevin while he was at work to tell him the exciting news.

"I did a pregnancy test in Selfridges toilet and FaceTimed Kevin in the back of a black cab. This is the moment. (He was filming for a gig and had a radio mic on so it was all v chaotic.) 2023, we [coming]!" Stacey added next to a screenshot of Kevin taking a break from filming to chat to her.

Stacey with partner Kevin

The couple fell for each other after being paired as dance partners in Strictly in 2018, later confirming their romance in 2019, just a few months after lifting the glitterball trophy.

Stacey and Kevin – who was previously married to Karen Hauer – have previously joked they're in no rush to tie the knot, but opened up about their desire to start a family.

