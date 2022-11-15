Stacey Dooley cradles blossoming baby bump in black skintight dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Dooley looks positively glowing in her latest Instagram picture! The former Strictly Come Dancing, who is pregnant with her first child, shared a stunning photo of herself dressed to the nines.

The beautiful snap sees the expectant mother walking down some steps whilst cradling her blossoming baby bump. Wearing a chic strapless gown, Stacey looked picture-perfect in her sizzling skintight number by Christopher Esber.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off bare baby bump

The LBD featured a bold neckline and a bodice that was accentuated with a plunging u-shaped cutout. Stacey teamed the showstopping outfit with a trusty pair of Manolo Blahnik heels.

Fans rushed to post heartwarming messages, with one writing: "Look at you [heart emoji] xx." Another said: "You look so beautiful! [heart emoji]." A third post read: Ladies and gentlemen …HER… beautiful lady."

Since announcing her pregnancy in August, Stacey and her partner – Strictly star Kevin Clifton – have received plenty of well wishes and congratulatory messages from fans.

Stacey looks incredible in this Christopher Esber black midi dress

They made the official announcement on Instagram, with Kevin first posting a heartwarming photo, alongside the caption: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

A short while later, Stacey then posted a Polaroid snap, writing: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji]."

Documentary maker Stacey and pro dancer Kevin first met when they were partnered on Strictly in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

Exactly when the couple started a romantic relationship is not known, but they did confirm their romance shortly after her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in April 2019.

