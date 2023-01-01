Stacey Dooley reveals 'chaotic' moment she broke pregnancy news to Kevin The presenter announced her pregnancy in August 2022

Stacey Dooley announced to her followers that she was expecting a baby with Kevin Clifton by posting a baby bump photo on social media, but how did she reveal the news to the former Strictly Come Dancing professional?

The couple, who met on the dancing competition in 2018, weren't actually together when she did the pregnancy test, the Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over presenter revealed. Taking to Instagram on New Year's Eve, Stacey opened up about the surprisingly public way she and Kevin both found out they were going to be parents.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley proudly shows off her bare baby bump ahead of her due date

Loading the player...

"Happppppy new year kidssssss! Wishing you all only great moments ahead. 2022, the year I found out we were [having] a baby," she began, before revealing she found out she was expecting in a public toilet and called Kevin while he was at work to tell him the exciting news.

"I did a pregnancy test in Selfridges toilet and FaceTimed Kevin in the back of a black cab. This is the moment. (He was filming for a gig and had a radio mic on so it was all v chaotic.) 2023, we [coming]!" Stacey added next to a screenshot of Kevin taking a break from filming to chat to her.

STACEY LATEST: See her relatable relationship 'drama' as she prepares to welcome baby with Kevin Clifton

The Stacey Sleeps Over star opened up about how she found out she was pregnant

He looked emotional and grinned as he took a walk outside after she broke the news, while Stacey could be seen smiling back dressed in a black oversized jumper and sunglasses. How sweet!

The pair announced they were going to be parents in August after sharing a photo of Stacey cradling her bare bump while Kevin wrote in the Instagram caption: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

Stacey showed off her blossoming baby bump to announce her pregnancy

A short while later, the TV presenter posted a Polaroid snap and announced: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji].

Stacey and Kevin – who was previously married to Karen Hauer – have previously joked they're in no rush to tie the knot, but opened up about their desire to start a family.

During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over, Stacey confessed: "Kev and I have been together for two years. I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

NOW DISCOVER: Why Princess Kate and Zara Tindall both plan to stop at three children

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.