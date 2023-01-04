Celebrities expecting babies in 2023: Stacey Solomon, Blake Lively and more Stacey Solomon, Chrissy Teigen and more celebrities are due to have babies in 2023

This year is shaping up to be an exciting one with lots of celebrity nuptials on the horizon and many stars set to welcome babies in the coming months. From Stacey Solomon's fifth child to the anticipated arrival of Molly Mae's firstborn, here are all of the stars who are expecting babies this year…

Chrissy Teigen

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her baby who is due very soon. The couple already have two children together, Luna and Miles, and they sadly lost son Jack in September 2020 when he was stillborn.

Stacey Solomon

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon surprised her fans when she announced she's pregnant with her fifth child – and her new 'little pickle' will be arriving sooner than we think as Stacey has confirmed that she's eight months pregnant!

Molly Mae

Love Islander Molly Mae is expecting her first child with her partner Tommy Fury. Molly has been keeping fans up to date with pregnancy vlogs on her YouTube channel as they excitedly await the arrival of their daughter.

Rumer Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer, 34, is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Richard Thomas. When the announcement dropped, Demi joked: "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era".

Blake Lively

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are about to welcome their fourth child together, joining daughters James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three. As usual, the actress has looked glowing throughout every stage of her pregnancy.

Natasha Baker

In November, paralympic dressage champion Natasha Baker announced she is pregnant with her first child with husband Marc Jaconelli.

"It’s something we always wanted and planned for, but it's happened quicker than we ever expected," said Natasha speaking exclusively to HELLO!

Lindsay Arnold

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is expecting baby number two with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick after the couple battled fertility issues. The dancer shared a video on Instagram, documenting the moment with two-year-old daughter Sage.

Amy Hart

Love Island star Amy Hart, 28, is expecting her first child with partner Sam Rason – and she announced the special news live on Loose Women!

The reality TV star has previously shared her egg-freezing journey on the ITV show, after discovering she may experience early menopause, but she has conceived naturally with her boyfriend.

Ashley James

Presenter and DJ Ashley James is pregnant with her second child with partner Tommy. The pair recently took their son Alfie along in their babymoon in the Maldives – dreamy!

