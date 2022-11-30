What to write in a baby shower card – 26 sentimental and funny ideas Get inspiration for the perfect baby shower wishes

Going to a baby shower? No doubt you'll want to treat a mum-to-be and her impending arrival to a special baby shower gift and card to share your excitement and support – but knowing what to write can prove challenging.

If you've found yourself wondering how to share your baby shower wishes for a friend or co-worker, and what the etiquette is when addressing your card, we've got the answers to all your most-asked questions.

What should you write in a baby shower card?

There are lots of things to consider when writing a baby shower card, including your relationship to the expectant parents and how close you are. You may also choose to tailor your message depending on whether you know the gender of the baby, whether you want to share some pearls of wisdom or funny anecdotes from your own experience, and whether you want to write a sentimental message or go for something a little more lighthearted. You may even consider adapting your message to reference the theme of the baby shower. Some ideas include:

"Wishing you all the best with your expected new arrival."

"Sending lots of love as you prepare to welcome this new addition to your family."

"Congratulations and best wishes ahead of this exciting new chapter in your life."

"I'm so excited to celebrate this exciting milestone with you and can't wait to meet your little one."

Do you write a baby shower card to both parents?

While a baby shower is often held just for a mum, you may wish to address the card to both parents, especially if the gift is intended for them both. However, you could just write a message directly to the mum-to-be to celebrate your friendship and the exciting new chapter in her life should you wish.

What do I write in a baby shower card for a girl?

If you know the parents are expecting a baby girl, you may wish to change your message to reflect that, using one of the messages below.

"We're all tickled pink to hear you're having a baby girl and can't wait to meet her."

"We're so excited to meet your mini-me."

"Here's to you and your baby girl, congratulations!"

"It's so exciting seeing your family grow with the upcoming arrival of your baby girl."

What do I write in a baby shower card for a boy?

If the parents know that they are expecting a baby boy, here are some suitable messages you may choose to write.

"Oh boy! I'm so excited to meet him."

"I can't wait to meet your little man."

"Congratulations on your baby boy."

"Here's to lots of fun and joy with your baby boy."

Funny baby shower card ideas

From a lack of sleep to never-ending nappy changes, poke fun at some of the chaos that a newborn can bring with some of these funny baby shower card messages.

"Hello baby, farewell sleep!"

"Enjoy your shower, it might be the last one you have for a while!"

"Sleep is overrated, babies are not! Especially your new bundle of joy."

"Congratulations on your pregnancy. See you in 18 years!"

"Stock up on sleep now – you're going to need it once baby arrives!"

What to write in a baby shower card for a friend?

If one of your close friends is expecting a baby, no doubt you'll want to share a more heartfelt message to the mum-to-be in her baby shower card. Here's some inspiration to consider.

"We've shared so many special experiences and milestones together, and now motherhood. I'm excited for you to embark on this unforgettable journey."

"I'm so lucky to call you my friend, and this baby is lucky to call you their mum. Congratulations!"

"I know you're going to be an amazing mum. Congratulations!"

"Sending you lots of luck and love ahead of this exciting new chapter. I'll be there for you whenever you need me."

What to write in a baby shower card for a co-worker?

When you're writing a baby shower card for a colleague, you may wish to opt for a simple message if it is someone you're not especially close to. Some ideas you may consider include –

"Wishing you all the best on this exciting new chapter in your lives."

"I'm so happy for you."

"Congratulations on your new arrival."

"Wishing you lots of happy times ahead with your new baby."

"Here's to your exciting new adventure. Wishing you luck and love."

