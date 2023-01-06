Kim Basinger reveals gender of daughter Ireland's baby after surprise pregnancy news The 9½ Weeks star shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-husband Alec Baldwin

Kim Basinger sent excitement levels through the roof when she announced some wonderful baby news following her daughter, Ireland Baldwin's surprise pregnancy announcement.

The 69-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the sex of Ireland's first child, just days after her daughter announced that she is expecting with her musician boyfriend RAC. Ireland posted a sonogram image which she simply captioned: "Happy New Year" with a red heart emoji.

WATCH: These celebrity daughters look just like famous moms

Loading the player...

Unable to contain her glee over becoming a grandmother, Kim uploaded her own sonogram photo from her pregnancy with Ireland 27 years ago, before sharing that her daughter is expecting a baby girl.

Captioning the image, which also featured a handwritten note underneath, Kim wrote: "I know it's hard to read… But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland.

MORE: Ireland Baldwin praised for sharing unedited bikini photos

TRENDING NOW: Jennifer Aniston wows in black string bikini as she welcomes 2023

"It said, '4 white paws and a tail. Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It's a puppy!"

Kim – who also shared a recent photo from Ireland's own sonogram – added: "This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland’s newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle!

Kim shared a throwback of her sonogram photo

"Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June…"

Ireland was among the first to respond, simply writing, "Awwwwwww!!!!!!" while RAC added: "I can’t wait to meet her too."

Fans were also giddy over the news, with one replying: "Such exciting news! Congrats and what a lucky little babe that will be to have you in its life."

Kim revealed Ireland is having a girl

A second added: "Another beautiful Basinger Girl!!! The world is about to get more beautiful!!! Congrats, Kim!!!" A third wrote: "So awesome. This little girl is going to change the world for her mama!! And Grandma!"

Fans may be grateful that Kim shared the news, as it was only this week that Ireland revealed she will not be using her Instagram to detail her pregnancy.

Ireland and boyfriend RAC will welcome their daughter in June

"This will not be a mom blog or pregnancy account by any means. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but it won't be that, for me," she said in a video on her Stories.

Although she did add that "every now and then I will vent and say what I have to vent and have some comedic relief in this process".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.