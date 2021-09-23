Kim Basinger's daughter Ireland Baldwin praised for unedited bikini photos

Ireland Baldwin received an outpouring of love after she shared some unedited bikini photos on social media.

The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin posted several images of herself "embracing" everything about her body – much to the delight of her followers.

Posing in a tiny string two-piece, the 25-year-old shared close-up images of her stomach, derriere, and bikini area as she highlighted the importance of self-love.

Captioning the beautiful photos, she penned: "Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human."

Fans rushed to compliment Ireland on her appearance and praised her for showing off her "real" body.

One responded: "Thank you for your courage and willingness to be so open and authentic! Your openness is remarkable and inspiring!" A second said: "If you're healthy and happy that's all you need."

A third added: "Love this. LOVE it. Real light, real skin, real lady!!!! Absolutely beautiful."

Ireland looked gorgeous in her unedited photos

Ireland is no stranger to using her platform to stress the importance of loving the skin you're in. Back in May, she posed in an animal print bikini on the edge of a bathtub while issuing her own public service announcement.

"PSA: It's incredibly freeing to stop worrying about what others think of you and being imprisoned by constantly thinking of what you can do to make people like you!!" she wrote in the caption.

Ireland often stresses the importance of self-love

The famous offspring has also been open about her past struggles with eating disorders. In 2018, she penned on her Instagram Stories: "I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl, and it took me a long time to find self-love and acceptance!

"Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn't worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn't worth it!!"

