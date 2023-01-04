Stacey Solomon's dramatic home birth with daughter Rose revealed: 'I regret not staying in hospital' The Loose Women star and Joe Swash are currently expecting their third child together

Stacey Solomon totally surprised fans last month when she revealed she is expecting her third child with husband Joe Swash, further delighting with the news that she is eight months pregnant.

BREAKING: Stacey Solomon accidentally lets slip her baby's gender with ultrasound video

On Saturday, the Loose Women star shared a heartwarming update ahead of the birth of her fifth baby. "When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left… So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle."

WATCH: Did Stacey Solomon just reveal her baby's gender?

Loading the player...

Stacey hasn't yet shared her birthing plans for her fifth child after her one-year-old daughter Rose was unexpectedly born at Pickle Cottage, the couple's £1.2million country home in Essex.

The TV star gave birth to her first daughter on her 32nd birthday after being sent home from the hospital following mild contractions.

Stacey and Joe are expecting their third child together next month

At the time, she told her followers: "I woke up feeling a little twingey so I went to check in on her. She seemed happy as Larry and the contractions weren’t too strong so I went home.

"But she decided she was ready to meet us immediately. [laughing emoji] So our community midwives came straight over with all the gas and air."

SEE: Stacey Solomon's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with four children

RELATED: Celebrities expecting babies in 2023: Stacey Solomon, Blake Lively and more

Stacey was joined at home by her sister Gemma and Joe who supported her throughout, though she did admit she had "regrets" about leaving the hospital. "Quickly regretted not staying in hospital and getting an epidural," she wrote.

Stacey gave birth to her son Rex in hospital

Rose's unexpected home birth was a first for the star, who gave birth to her son Rex in hospital. Updating fans on his delivery, Joe penned a message via Stacey's Instagram that read: "We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling."

The doting mother-of-four is yet to share whether she will choose to welcome her fifth child at home or in hospital, but we wish her well for the exciting day!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.