Stacey Solomon seems to let slip baby's gender in adorable ultrasound video The Loose Women star will welcome her fifth child next month

Stacey Solomon may have kept her pregnancy a secret for months, despite giving away several clues, but it seems she may have let slip her unborn child's gender on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four excitedly let fans have a peek at her latest ultrasound and whilst arguing with Joe Swash about who the baby takes after, might have accidentally revealed whether she is expecting a boy or a girl.

"Good afternoon. We got to see baby yesterday, and the lady at the hospital who scanned me was incredible, she got the most amazing picture of baby's lips & nose," she wrote over the video below. "Me and Joe are arguing over who's lips it's got. I'll let you decide," she added, before showing a close-up photo of the ultrasound.

Has Stacey let her baby gender's slip?

Loading the player...

The 33-year-old also revealed that her fifth baby "looks so different from all my other scans" before admitting she can't wait to see it.

Stacey's comment might have simply been a slip up, but what do you think? Watch the video above to listen...

The Loose Women star won't have to wait much longer to meet her "new pickle" as her due date seems to be in February.

Stacey announced the shocking news earlier this week, alongside a photo of her adoringly cladding her bump whilst wearing a grey Calvin Klein bra.

Stacey Solomon's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with four children

Celebrities expecting babies in 2023: Stacey Solomon, Blake Lively and more

Bursting with excitement, Stacey wrote alongside the snap: "Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought [laughing face emoji] When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn't leave us with very long left."

Stacey and Joe already share two children together, Rex and Rose

She went on to say: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful [heart emoji] While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it's too late @chelseawhitephotog ©️ who took our wedding pictures took these photos for us And my best friend & make up queen @peneloperyanbeauty gave me a makeover".

The new arrival will be Stacey's fifth child. She is also a mum to sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships, and shares Rex, three, and one-year-old daughter Rose with Joe. Joe, meanwhile, is also a father to 15-year-old son Harry.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.