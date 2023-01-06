Jessie J reveals she's pregnant in the most heartfelt way The Price Tag singer is so excited to be a mom

Jessie J is going to be a mom! The singer revealed that she was pregnant and expecting her first child on social media.

MORE: Jessie J opens up on feeling 'so lonely' in days after heartbreaking miscarriage

She shared a video clip that captured several moments in the months since she'd found out, starting out with the positive pregnancy test itself.

VIDEO: Jessie J on feeling 'so lonely' in days after miscarriage

Loading the player...

She then included many other videos of her in the recording studio or out with family, cradling her baby bump as it grew.

In some photos, she even wore netted dresses or nothing at all to show off the growing belly, and she couldn't have looked more radiant.

TRENDING NOW: Prince Harry sets the record straight about pregnancy announcement at Princess Eugenie's wedding

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me," she wrote alongside her clip.

"Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

Jessie revealed she was pregnant

Jessie was immediately inundated with a barrage of congratulatory messages from Stacey Solomon, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Michelle Visage, Paloma Faith, Pixie Lott, and more.

The news comes as a great wave of joy for the Domino hitmaker, who'd spoken out in November 2021 about the heartbreaking miscarriage she'd suffered.

MORE: Jessie J reveals she changed her diet in a bid to beat her infertility

ALSO POPULAR: Jennifer Aniston wows in black string bikini as she welcomes 2023

"I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment," she wrote in her raw post talking about the tragic moment. "Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best.

"I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer."

The singer opened up about her miscarriage to much love and support

Jessie continued, explaining that she decided to have a baby on her own "Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.