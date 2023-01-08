Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is all grown up in rare photo for her birthday The eleven-year-old has officially reached her mom and grandmother's height

The new year is already bringing in reason to celebrate for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is celebrating another year around the sun.

The famous music couple's daughter is officially a tween, having rang in her eleventh birthday on 7 January.

The two, who married in 2008, have three children together, not only the birthday girl, but also twins Rumi and Sir, who were born in 2017, and will be six years old this year.

For Blue's birthday, her grandmother, Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, shared a heartfelt tribute to her, alongside an adorable picture in which the 11-year-old is unbelievably already as tall as her grandmother.

She took to Instagram to express her love for her granddaughter on her special day, sharing a photo in which the two are standing side by on a picturesque beach, right as the sun is making its descent above the ocean and painting the sky orange and yellow.

"The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life," Tina endearingly wrote, before she joked: "I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday."

Blue Ivy is all grown up

She added: "I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday."

She then said: "Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!"

The 11-year-old is already tagging along to award shows with her parents

The businesswoman gave rare details about what Blue is really like, writing: "You can sing, dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint, draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano! I could go on and on. Because there's really nothing that you can't do. You are funny and beautiful and graceful, kind, and so smart."

The picture really reveals just how grown up Blue is, and how chic she can be, as she is wearing a white top and pants under a sharp black blazer, accessorizing with white Balenciaga sock sneakers and black and gold Ray-Ban sunglasses.

