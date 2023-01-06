Blue Blood's Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's Illinois home receives head-turning makeover - see inside The Masked Singer star surprised her husband with the transformation

The Masked Singer star Jenny McCarthy and her actor husband Donnie Wahlberg live in a super swanky pad in Illinois, and Jenny just upgraded their space – surprising Donnie in the process.

Jenny took to Instagram to reveal she'd overhauled their bedroom, transforming it from a grey and marble design to a chic monochrome aesthetic that looks more like a five-star hotel than a home!

Donnie had nothing to do with the makeover, with Jenny writing on Instagram: "Surprised the Mr with a bedroom makeover," alongside a video revealing the transformation, which showed builders removing the old furniture and replacing it with a luxurious-looking new array of interior buys.

The new bedroom features a moody black paneled wall, a dramatic sculpture and a variety of sumptuous-looking seats – along with unique crow prints on the wall.

Jenny's followers were impressed by her decision to opt for black décor, writing: "Beautifully executed. I love a dark room. So many people are afraid to commit to dark colors," and "I love black for a bedroom! It's so beautiful."

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg live in Illinois

Others queried Jenny on the paint color, with the star revealing that the walls are painted in Caviar by luxury paint brand Sherman.

Another follower wondered whether Donnie liked the makeover, to which Jenny responded: "He really did. Yay."

Jenny McCarthy surprised her husband with the home makeover

It's not just the bedroom that's impressive in Donnie and Jenny's home. The couple have their own golf green and a luxurious, child-friendly pool complete with a grotto, waterfall and slide too.

There's a huge outdoor space for entertaining and a private nature path too!

Donnie spoke about their "little piece of heaven," when he told People. "We have a little trail we created just to take walks. It has a little Buddha and a fountain and I know that means a lot to Jenny.

"I know if she’s stressed or has worries or whatever’s going on, that little space is where she can go. We’ve just carved out a little piece of heaven."

