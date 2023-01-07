Why Prince William and Princess Kate changed seating plan at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a lunchtime wedding reception at Windsor Castle

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about some closely guarded royal secrets in his new book, Spare, including delving into the behind-the-scenes disagreements at his wedding with Meghan Markle in 2018.

Like many couples, we imagine months of meticulous planning went into every detail of Harry and Meghan's big day, but, according to Harry, the Prince of Princess of Wales ignored his wishes at their wedding reception.

After exchanging vows at St George's Chapel the Duke and Duchess enjoyed a lunchtime reception at Windsor Castle hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II. At the sit-down meal, which saw guests dine on pea and mint risotto and ten-hour slow-roasted Windsor pork belly, the newlyweds had chosen to incorporate an American tradition and asked couples to sit together.

However, William and Kate's table was the only one that failed to follow suit, as Harry claims that his brother and sister-in-law changed the place cards at the last minute in order to ensure spouses were seated separately – which the Prince and Princess denied.

The Duke and Duchess followed an American tradition and sat couples together at their wedding reception

Brides and grooms often ask couples to sit separately in order to encourage guests to mingle, and Harry admitted that he didn't enjoy being forced to sit on the opposite side of the table to his then-girlfriend Meghan at Kate's sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

Harry's book states William accused him of changing seats to suit his own agenda at Pippa's wedding, but he insisted that although he wished he could have spent more time with Meghan, who reportedly flew from America to the UK to attend the celebration, he respected Pippa's wishes and was forced to look at her through a large flower arrangement.

Harry said he respected Pippa's wishes and sat separately from Meghan Markle at her 2017 wedding

Harry and Meghan recently gave fans another look inside their big day during their Netflix docu-series, with a black and white picture showing Princess Kate recycling her Alexander McQueen coat dress in a very subtle primrose yellow as she smiled and chatted to guests at St George's Hall.

An emotional moment during Prince Harry's wedding speech was also caught on camera, alongside the newlyweds cutting their wedding cake with a ceremonial sword.

