Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' GMA3 stand-ins make a pact with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as stars' hiatus continues The pair were pulled from the show after news of their affair was revealed

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' current replacements, DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally, are settling into their seats at GMA3 very nicely weeks after the co-stars were put on hiatus.

The pair have been holding down the fort alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton after Amy and T.J. were suspended while the network navigated news of their relationship.

But on Wednesday DeMarco and Rhiannon stunned fans with an on-air deal... and Jennifer was in on it too!

The video below reveals what happened at the start of the show and if it comes to fruition, who knows what the future of the GMA3 holds.

In the clip, DeMarco and Rhiannon looked right at home and Jennifer appeared to have adapted to her new co-hosts very well.

The update came on the same day that T.J. Holmes wife of 12 years broke her silence on her husband's affair with Amy - who is also married.

Rhiannon and DeMarco have been holdin down the fort while Amy and T.J. have been on hiatus

Marilee Fiebig commented on the matter in a statement to Daily Mail in which her divorce lawyer spoke on her behalf.

Attorney Stephanie Lehman's statement read: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter.

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Amy and T.J. are now in a relationship together

She spoke out against T.J.'s conduct regarding the matter, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.

"Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

The publication initially reported on the couple filing for divorce in New York City, which happened on December 28, just after Christmas Day.

T.J. and his wife are divorcing

Amy and T.J. have both been taken off air following the news of their affair, and have not been on the ABC morning news program since the beginning of December.

It is not known whether Amy and her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, are also planning to file for divorce, or if they already have.

