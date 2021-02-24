Eddie Murphy's $20million mansion with fiancée is its own town – see photos The Nutty Professor Actor owns the most incredible mansion

Eddie Murphy is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, so it's no surprise that he owns one of the most jaw-dropping homes in the area, too.

When he's not at one of his residences in Manhattan, New York or Jersey, his main base is in Beverly Hills, on an exclusive community high in the hills. According to Velvet Ropes, he purchased it for $10million in 2001, before spending $20million on a complete overhaul in 2005. It features a grand total of ten bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a pool, a cinema and even a bowling alley.

Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills home

The star is notoriously private and has eschewed social media meaning that, unlike most celebs who have revealed more of their homes than ever before during the pandemic, Eddie has kept his tightly under wraps.

Nonetheless, an aerial photo of the property was revealed as it underwent works in 2004.

Covering 18,598 square feet of space it is truly mammoth, and the image showed that as well as an outdoor pool, there also seems to be a basketball or tennis court.

The building is designed with looming arched doorways and windows, and various balconies, as well as a rooftop space in the centre. Four tall palm trees at the back of the home add to the glamorous aesthetic.

Eddie Murphy appeared from inside his home

Eddie did give a rare glimpse from inside the home back in September, too. After receiving the Emmy award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live, Eddie joined a call from a room designed with brown cotton curtains.

Eddie shares his epic mansion with his fiancée Paige Butcher, and his children. It's not known which of his elder children still live at the property, but he is father to ten: Angel Iris, 13, Bria, 31, Bella Zahra, 19, Miles Mitchell, 28, Shayne Audra, 26, Izzy Oona, 4, Max Charles, 2.

