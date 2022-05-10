Jamie Redknapp melts hearts in rare family photo with baby Raphael The League of Their Own is a father-of-three

Jamie Redknapp has been entertaining fans with snaps of his baby son Raphael ever since he was welcomed into the world back in November.

And during the week he thrilled his followers, as he shared a rare family photo as Raphael was cradled by Jamie's mother, Sandra. The young boy was in a white T-shirt playing with some toys, while Sandra balanced him on her knee. She looked incredibly elegant, as she styled out a green blazer and white shirt with an opulent gold button as an accessory.

The pair were sat in a beautiful spring garden, with a large brick wall and fence that had stunning flowers growing all over it.

"Nanny Redknapp love for Raphael," the father-of-three lovingly captioned the shot, adding a heart emoji at the end.

Fans loved the family moment, as one wrote: "Raphael born into a beautiful family with the world (literally) at his feet - I cannot wait to watch this little lovely grow."

A second shared: "What a beautiful photo," while a third posted: "Grandad's double," and a fourth penned: "He is just the cutest."

Fans loved the sweet photo

And others praised Sandra, as one said: "Your mum is a sweet heart," and another added: "Love Sandra's jacket xx."

Last month, the former footballer shared a photo of his baby son sat in a high chair with a bowl in front of him, that was presumably filled with mushed carrots.

Raphael looked surprised in the snap that his dad shared, and Jamie joked about this in his caption, as he joked: "And you're honestly telling me if I eat this I will be able to see in the dark!" He finished the post with a pair of carrot emojis.

Fans headed to the comments as they shared their recollections of having been told the same story as a child, with many revealing that they'd used it on their own children as well.

Jamie is a doting dad to Raphael

"The lies we used to tell them as children," wrote one, while a second posted: "I can't believe I actually fell for that when I was younger along with the crusts of bread will give me curly hair."

A third added: "Ha ha my dad used to say to me when I didn't eat my carrots 'you never see bunny rabbits with glasses on'," and a fourth commented: "Super cute...That what my parents used to say too! I'm blind as a bat now!"

But many more followers were just captivated with how cute the youngster was, especially with his little tuft of blonde hair poking out.

