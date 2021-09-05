Peter Andre's friends and fans rush to support him following 'sad' family post The singer posted a tribute to his parents

Peter Andre tugged on the heartstrings of fans on Sunday after posting a heartwarming tribute to his parents, who he hasn't seen since the pandemic began.

Taking to Instagram to write a heartfelt caption dedicated to his mum and dad, the Australian star told fans he was "so sad" to have been separated from his parents in Australia over the last 18 months.

"Happy 66th wedding anniversary mum and dad. The love we have for you is incredible. Beyond words" wrote Peter, sharing a photo of his parents from when they were younger.

"I'm so sad I can’t see you face to face yet, but I pray the borders will open soon. Thank you for inspiring me in every possible way. Bringing me and my brothers and sister up in a way that I hope has made you proud. I hope we’ve listened (I'm sure I’ve messed up a few times, and for that I apologise) but I have and will always try to think of you both and your lessons as I bring my children up in this changing world," wrote the 48-year-old.

Peter shared the photo of his parents with his 1.7million followers

Peter's celebrity friends rushed to support him in the comments, with Jamie Lomas writing: "you are an amazing dad", whilst Kerry Katona commented: "Oh I love your mum and dad… they’ve always been so lovely to me…. Happy anniversary".

Peter is father to four children, Junior and Princess from his previous marriage to Katie Price, and Theodore and Amelia, who he shares with his wife Emily Andre.

The father-of-four is clearly passing his loving relationship with his own parents onto his children, and often takes to social media to share sweet moments of them growing up.

Peter is incredibly close with his four children

"Thanks for being so amazing to us all and hope you both have a lovely day. Like you always say dad, ‘it’s only the first 100 years that are tough'", joked Peter.

"Love and all the respect in the world. Love from your son".

