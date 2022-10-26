Anne Hathway's family: Inside her private life with husband and sons away from Hollywood The actress is a doting mother-of-two

Anne Hathway is one of Hollywood's most famous actresses, having been the recipient of various accolades including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

From The Devil Wears Prada to The Dark Knight Rises, Anne has played roles in some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, along with being a talented songstress, UN Women goodwill ambassador, and philanthropist. As she nears her forties, the 39-year-old star is now a doting mother-of-two.

Anne prefers to keep her family out of the spotlight wherever she can, but we do know some details about the star's life away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Find out all the details on Anne's private family life below…

Who is Anne Hathway's husband?

Anne was in a four-year relationship with Italian real estate developer Raffaello Follieri from 2004, which abruptly ended when he was arrested in 2008 for charges of defrauding investors out of millions of dollars.

The actress then tied the knot with actor and businessman Adam Shulman on 29 September 2012, in a traditional Jewish ceremony. She announced her engagement to jewelry designer Adam in November 2011, who proposed with a ring he designed himself in collaboration with Kwiat Heritage.

Anne has been married to Adam since 2011

Anne looked a vision in vintage-inspired, custom-made Valentino at her nuptials, stunning guests in an off-the-shoulder creation with swathes of chiffon, a twenties-inspired headband and a flowing veil.

How many children does Anne Hathaway have?

Anne welcomed her first son with Adam in March 2016. In July 2019, Hathaway announced they were expecting their second child together, and also opened up about her struggles with conception and infertility.

The actress has struggled with infertility issues

Anne admitted she felt "tormented" whenever she saw pregnant women when she was struggling to conceive. The Les Miserables actress revealed that she went through "infertility hell" and was left feeling "broken" and "devastated" when trying to conceive her second child.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, she said: "Each time I was trying to get pregnant and it wasn’t going my way, someone else would manage to conceive. I knew intellectually that it didn’t happen just to torment me, but, to be honest, it felt a little bit like it did."

Who are Anne Hathway's children?

Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, fondly known as 'Jonny' is Anne and Adam's eldest son. The actress named her now six-year-old in honor of her grandmother Roseline and Adam’s mother’s maiden name.

Anne is a doting mother to two sons

Anne is also the mother to three-year-old Jack Shulman. She has previously expressed that she would love to have "as many children as she can afford," though there has been no news of the star's third pregnancy since her son was born.

Where does Anne Hathway live?

The Oscar Award-winning actress purchased her first family apartment worth $2.55 million on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where she spent the first years of motherhood with her son Jonathan and her husband. Now, the Hathway-Schulmans live in a jaw-dropping mansion with panoramic views of the Californian hills - and it could rival a tropical resort.

The Princess Diaries star is very private about her family abode and prefers to keep it off social media, but late last year she did give fans a peek inside the Swiss chalet-style property in Architectural Digest – and the images are utterly enchanting.

The charming home features wooden décor throughout and outside there's a living space that has the most breathtaking mountain views.

