What is Eddie Murphy doing now - why he stopped making movies

In the 1980s and 1990s, Eddie Murphy's name was synonymous with comedy. From a dynamic debut at 19 on Saturday Night Live to commanding center stage in cinematic juggernauts like 48 Hrs, Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Coming to America, Eddie's star was ascendant. This quick-witted, edgy comedian swiftly cemented his status as a Hollywood powerhouse.

The subsequent phase of his career saw a transition to family-oriented entertainment. Movies like The Nutty Professor, Dr. Dolittle, and voice roles in animated favorites Mulan and the Shrek series showcased Eddie's versatility.

His portrayal in Dreamgirls further testified to his expansive talent, earning him an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globes victory for best supporting actor in 2007.

Eddie's impact on comedy is undeniable. Positioned at No. 10 on Comedy Central's list of the top 100 comedians of all time, he holds the record for the highest-grossing stand-up comedy performance with Eddie Murphy: Raw. Such an illustrious career undeniably contributed to his staggering net worth.

© Amy Sussman Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. Demille Award in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Yet, around the 2010s, Eddie became conspicuously absent from the silver screen. This enigmatic hiatus lasted six years.

In a candid 2021 chat on WTF With Marc Maron, promoting Coming 2 America, Eddie delved into the reasons behind this surprising retreat. "I was making these movies," he confided. The toll of critical backlash became evident when the Golden Raspberry Awards, or the Razzies, an award "celebrating" the cinematic lows, targeted him. "I think they gave me the 'worst actor ever' Razzie," Eddie reflected, adding: "Maybe it's time to take a break when you get the 'worst actor ever' Razzie."

© Michael Kovac Eddie took a six year break from acting

For clarity, the 2010 Razzie Eddie received was 'worst actor of the decade,' which cited his roles in films that were less than well-received: The Adventures of Pluto Nash, I Spy, Imagine That, Meet Dave, Norbit, and Showtime.

Eddie's intended sabbatical was initially much shorter. "I was only gonna take a break for a year," he revealed. But time, as it often does, seemed to fast forward. "Then all of a sudden, six years go by, and I'm sitting on the couch."

Although the allure of continued relaxation was enticing, Eddie's legacy and the underwhelming quality of his recent films weighed on him. He did not want his cinematic journey to be remembered for a series of flops. It spurred a determination within him.

"Let me get off the couch and do some stuff and remind 'em that I'm funny," he declared with renewed vigor.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Eddie Murphy attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People"

Eddie's strategy for re-entry was meticulous. His upcoming list included roles in the Netflix series You People, Dolemite Is My Name and Coming 2 America, hosting SNL once more, and going on a stand-up tour.

Reflecting on his past stand-up experiences, Eddie remarked on the profound evolution he has undergone since he last held the microphone at 28. "I'm curious to see what will it be like, because I was a baby when I did it before," he mused.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher

At the 2023 Golden Globes, while accepting the esteemed Cecil B. DeMille Award, Eddie showed the world that his sense of humor was as sharp and timely as ever. He took a lighthearted jab at "the slap" - referencing the infamous altercation between Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

"To all the new up and coming dreamers and artists in the room tonight, I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind," he said. Eddie then succinctly outlined the roadmap for young Hollywood stars: "Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth," drawing a mixture of gasps and chuckles from the audience.