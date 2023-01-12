10 rarely seen photos of Katie Holmes' teenage daughter Suri Katie Holmes shares Suri with her former husband Tom Cruise

We don't often see photos of actress Katie Holmes and her 16-year-old daughter, Suri, whom she shares with former husband Tom Cruise – but when we do, the pair look so alike.

Katie, 44, has tried to keep her daughter out of the limelight over the years, however, much to her fans' delight, she has shared the occasional photo of Suri on her Instagram page and posed for photos with Suri at a handful of memorable events.

Take a look at these 10 rare photos of sweet Suri Cruise below…

Katie and Suri looked so happy together at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden back in 2017. Suri's star dress and red hair bow were so pretty.

Suri had a ball with her mother at the Oklahoma City Thunder Vs New York Knicks game in 2017. She looked in her element all cosy in a pink coat enjoying her lollipop.

Sweet Suri looked like her famous mother's double at a basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in January 2017.

Katie and Suri posed for photographers at the hit musical Finding Neverland on Broadway in July 2016 alongside other cast members.

Suri looked very cool in her red and white dress with a sleeveless denim jacket as she attended Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards with Katie in 2015.

Katie shared an adorable throwback photo of her daughter on Mother's Day, writing: "I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms!!!!"

This looked like the best hug between mother and daughter. Katie captioned the snap: "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15!"

Suri wore the prettiest floral headdress to celebrate her birthday, with her star parent posting: "Birthday vibes," with several heart emojis.

We adored Suri's cute birthday tiara from her special day in 2018. Katie simply posted a long series of double heart emojis for her daughter.

The same year, Katie shared a photo of herself with a very young Suri who had the sweetest bob haircut with a fringe.

