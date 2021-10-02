Katie Holmes looks just like daughter Suri in remarkable new photo The star shares the teen with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise, is growing up to look more and more like her famous mother.

The Dawson's Creek star shared snapshots from a stunning new photoshoot and the resemblance is uncanny.

MORE: Katie Holmes turns heads in dreamy figure-flattering dress

Katie updated fans with the black-and-white image of herself on the cover of Les Femmes Publique and it left some of her followers doing a double-take.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Holmes shares sweet video of daughter Suri

In the front page image, Katie wore her choppy, dark locks loose around her face as she peered directly down the lens of the camera. She also showed off her diamond nose stud in the professional photo.

She thanked her glam squad in the caption and added: "This was such a fun day creating these photos! I am so honored to be a part of @lesfemmespubliques."

MORE: Katie Holmes celebrates daughter Suri's birthday at home in New York

MORE: Katie Holmes gets fans talking with ageless throwback photo identical to daughter Suri

Katie's fans commented: "Beautiful photo," and called her, "flawless," while others remarked on the similarity to her daughter, Suri.

Katie and her daughter are incredibly similar

While Katie is often photographed with her daughter in New York where they live, she rarely shares images of her offspring on social media.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares rare look inside her family home with daughter Suri

READ: Katie Holmes divides fans with latest news during lockdown with daughter Suri

To celebrate National Daughter's Day recently, however, she did post an adorable throwback image which showed her buckling her daughter's tiny shoe.

Katie and Suri are very close

Suri turned 15 in April but is believed to be estranged from her Top Gun actor father.

RELATED: Katie Holmes' sweet comments about daughter Suri give incredible insight into their bond

Katie previously opened up about what an amazing daughter Suri is when she spoke to Instyle. "I love her so much," she said. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

Katie says Suri has a very strong personality

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.