Katie Holmes' lookalike daughter Suri leaves home for exciting adventure with famous mom

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri headed on an adventure with her famous mom and they looked like they were having the best time.

The beaming 16-year-old was spotted at the airport terminal walking alongside her mom in Newark Airport on Tuesday. She looked the picture of happiness on their outing.

Keeping the chill at bay, the mother and daughter duo were wrapped up in layers as they made their journey in photographs seen on the MailOnline. Newark Airport isn’t far from where they live in New York City.

Their exciting travels come after lots of celebrations in their household with both Christmas over the weekend and Katie’s 44th birthday in December.

A week ago, the actress wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for all of the kindness on my birthday. I do love being a December baby."

Her post got her legion of loyal Instagram fans talking as she shared a throwback photograph from when she was a child.

Soon Katie will make her return to the New York stage after more than a decade away from the theatre circles. Meanwhile in her family life, mother and daughter Katie and Suri have a close relationship.

Suri is the only child Katie had with her ex-husband and Top Gun lead Tom. They were married in 2006 but their Hollywood relationship crumbled in 2012, with their pair parting ways for good.

Previously, the movie star revealed she was delighted to become a mom in her 20s and she even shed some light on their close bond.

"I was happy to become a mom in my twenties," she told ELLE UK. "It's been nice that our ages fit. Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."

