Katie Holmes shares rare photo of daughter Suri – and it's emotional Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes is the sweetest mum! The Dawson's Creek actress paid an emotional tribute to her 12-year-old daughter Suri over the weekend, and it touched many fans. While she is keen to keep her little girl shielded from the public eye, Katie chose to post a candid picture of Suri and her friend during their holiday, and wrote next to it: "“No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself.” -#virginiawoolf." The sweet message was followed by a mass of comments from Katie's followers, with one writing: "This touched my heart, a nice reminder," while another said: "Thanks for sharing this inspiring message! You’re absolutely amazing!" A third added: "Suri Cruise is Growing up So much into a lovely young woman."

Katie Holmes posted a sweet message to her daughter Suri Cruise

MORE: Princess Eugenie praised for being a real princess after sharing empowering message

There is no doubt that Suri is the most important person in Katie's life, and the actress made the decision to move from acting to directing so that she could be there for her daughter. "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be," she told Town & Country magazine. "The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that's when we're getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

Suri very rarely makes public appearances

READ: Strictly's Karen Clifton looks unrecognisable in throwback photo

Suri will be turning 13 in April, and Katie is keen for her to enjoy her childhood for as long as possible. The actress gave a snippet into her personal life during an interview with Modern Luxury, explaining: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable." She added: "I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it's my main job right now.''

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.