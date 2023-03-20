Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise steps into the spotlight as she follows in famous mom's footsteps The Dawson's Creek star shares her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes is a doting mom to 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise - and she's growing up fast! What's more, the teenager is taking after her famous mom in more than one way too.

Not only does the Dawson's Creek star have a mini-me in the form of her daughter, but Suri appears to be taking after her mom in the talent department too.

The teen is showing all the signs of following in her mom's footsteps in the entertainment industry, having stepped into the spotlight more in the last few years, unveiling her incredible singing voice.

VIDEO: Listen to Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise's big spotlight moment

Loading the player...

Just last year, the notoriously private teen was heard singing in Katie's film, Alone Together, singing Blue Moon in the opening credits.

Her mom was more than proud of her too when telling Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie.

"She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing," Katie, 44, said. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise is so talented!

The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

Katie opened up about how the duo coped together during the height of the pandemic in a recent interview, revealing the sweet ways they would pass the time while in lockdown.

"I painted, we had a sewing machine, so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Katie told the sophomore issue of Amazing magazine.

"We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock [laughs]… Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing ten times. Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room, and it still holds up. It was fun."

Katie Holmes is incredibly close to her only child

Last year, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

Suri lives full-time with Katie and is believed to be estranged from her dad, Tom Cruise.

