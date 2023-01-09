Pregnant Stacey Solomon shares bare bump photo and fans think they know baby's gender Loose Women star Stacey is expecting her fifth child

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon is expecting her fifth child and took to social media on Sunday evening to share a new bump photo.

The former X Factor star, who shares children Rex, three and Rose, one, with husband Joe Swash, and is also mum to sons Zachary, 14, Leighton, ten, is positively blooming in her latest pic – and fans think they have guessed her baby's gender.

WATCH: Did Stacey reveal her baby's gender?

Posting a beautiful selfie of her bare baby bump on her Instagram Stories, Stacey wrote: "Goodnight, love from me & bump."

It's thought Stacey's due date is around February, so it's not long to go until she meets baby number five.

Two days earlier, the TV star posted another bump pic in a figure-hugging cream dress, and penned: "Hello little one… Or not so little. Won’t have this bump for long so I’m determined to take more pictures… brushed my hair today so I took the opportunity."

The compliments flooded in from fans, including one asking about the gender of her baby. "You look stunning. Will you be finding out the sex of this pickle?" pondered the Instagram follower.

In reply, a fan posted: "On her Insta stories she did say he/him several times so a lot of people are saying boy." Another fan wrote: "Looks like a boy bump," with a third saying, "I agree."

More followers were convinced Stacey is expecting a brother for her four children, as another commented: "I’m sure it’s a boy," and one writing, "I think another boy."

Stacey's fans could be referring to the ultrasound she shared on 4 January, where may have accidentally revealed whether she is expecting a boy or a girl. It does sound a little like Stacey says "he" in the clip.

She wrote over the video: "Good afternoon. We got to see baby yesterday, and the lady at the hospital who scanned me was incredible, she got the most amazing picture of baby's lips & nose."

"Me and Joe are arguing over who's lips it's got. I'll let you decide," she added, before showing a close-up photo of the ultrasound.

The 33-year-old also revealed that her fifth baby "looks so different from all my other scans" before admitting she can't wait to see it.

