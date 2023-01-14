Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford expecting third baby Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are already parents to two children

Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford are expecting their third baby. The pair confirmed the news on Friday when Carey walked the red carpet at the American Film Institute's event in Los Angeles.

The actress, 37, and 35-year-old Marcus are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, seven, and five-year-old son Wilfred. Carey wore a black column gown at the event with a flowing cape that revealed her blossoming baby bump, which she at one point cradled as she posed for pictures.

Carey wowed fans with the look - and the news

Her 2022 film She Said was honored at the event along with nine other movies: Avatar: The Way of the Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Nope, TÁR, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King and Women Talking.

Carey and Marcus married in 2012, five months after their first date. However they had history, as the pair were penpals when they were children.

They haven't disclosed many details about their intimate wedding, and Carey has never shared a picture of her Prada wedding dress, reported to feature a backless design and ivory colour.

The Promising Young Woman actress has a long history with brand though, and previously told The Telegraph: "They were the first designer house that ever lent me anything; I wore Prada to the Oscars."

TRENDING: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate huge news months after Las Vegas marriage

MORE: Prince Harry claims he wrote Spare to protect Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Carey posed with co-star Zoe Kazan

Prada was also reportedly the designer for her entire wedding party, including Marcus and Carey's eight bridesmaids, who were all dressed in turquoise prom style dresses.

The pair tied the knot on a farm in the Somerset countryside in front of a star-studded guest list. Livia and Colin Firth, Sienna Miller and Jake Gyllenhaal were among more than 100 of the couple's friends and family at the nuptials.

Carey and Marcus now live in a 16th century house in Devon, which they reportedly bought for over $2 million in 2013. It is said to include a private recording studio, complete with state-of-the-art equipment.

Read more HELLO! US stories here