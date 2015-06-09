Carey Mulligan 'pregnant with her first baby'

Carey Mulligan is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Marcus Mumford. Multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that the 30-year-old English actress is pregnant, following her appearance at the 2015 Tony Awards in New York on Sunday night.



Carey walked the red carpet in a strapless, oxblood colour Balenciaga gown that hung loosely over her tummy. In recent weeks she has sparked speculation that she might be carrying her first child, choosing trapeze dresses and other items of clothing that cover her figure for her public appearances, including the Met Gala last month.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Carey Mulligan pictured at the 2015 Tony Awards on Sunday evening





The Great Gatsby star was nominated at Sunday's awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Skylight. Those also feted in the category were Ruth Wilson, Elisabeth Moss, Geneva Carr and Helen Mirren, who took home the trophy.



A Broadway source told Us: "They weren't planning on announcing, but she hasn't stopped working. Everybody around her is being very supportive. The show ends soon and they're going back to England after."

VIEW GALLERY

The actress chose a trapeze gown that covered her figure for the Met Gala in May





Carey and musician Marcus married in April 2012 in Somerset. They prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Speaking to Vogue for their May 2015 issue, the actress explained: "Marcus is the only thing that's mine that I can totally keep away. So I try to."



Her friend Sienna Miller was a little more forthcoming. "They have chickens and a dog, roasts and friends, jams by campfires," she told the magazine. "It's sort of idyllic.

VIEW GALLERY

Carey has been married to Marcus Mumford since April 2012





"Marcus can headline Glastonbury and Carey can be nominated for however many Oscars, and then they come back to their farm, and they're in big woolly jumpers and funny hats, raising piglets. It's an amazing balance they've managed to strike. I can't wait for a little baby to come along."