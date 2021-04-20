The sentimental reason behind Carey Mulligan's wedding dress The Promising Young Woman star got married in 2012

Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford haven't disclosed many details about their intimate wedding, which took place in 2012.

This includes sharing photos of her Prada wedding dress, reported to feature a backless design and ivory colour.

Bridal outfits are a very personal choice, and it turns out that Carey may have had a very sentimental reason for choosing her wedding dress designer – and it dates back to the start of her career.

The Promising Young Woman actress has previously told The Telegraph: "They were the first designer house that ever lent me anything; I wore Prada to the Oscars."

She continued by stating that she always feels very "comfortable" in the luxury Italian label, adding: "The people who work there are so lovely and really just non-scary fashion people."

She has stepped out in Prada on several occasions, from her glittering silver dress in 2009 to her red strapless gown in 2019.

The Promising Young Woman actress married the Mumford and Sons musician in a Prada wedding dress

Prada was reportedly the designer for her entire wedding party, including Marcus and Carey's eight bridesmaids, who were all dressed in turquoise prom style dresses.

The actress and Mumford and Sons musician tied the knot on a farm in the Somerset countryside in front of a star-studded guest list. Livia and Colin Firth, Sienna Miller and Jake Gyllenhaal were among more than 100 of the couple's friends and family at the nuptials.

Carey and Marcus live with their two children in Devon

The couple own homes in London and Devon, which they share with their two children, Evelyn and Wilfred.

Over the past year, Carey and Marcus have spent a lot of their time at the 16th century house in Devon, which they reportedly bought for £2million in 2013.

It is said to include a private recording studio, complete with state-of-the-art equipment including a keyboard and a microphone, for artist Marcus to practice with.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in May 2020, Carey opened up about their home life and said that the countryside abode was "a good place to be" during the COVID-19 crisis.

