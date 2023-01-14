Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate huge news months after Las Vegas marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have plenty to celebrate this week after the Batman actor landed a huge multimillion-dollar business deal. After signing with Dunkin' Donuts, it looks like Ben is already kicking off the partnership with a brand new commercial, which also stars his wife, Jennifer.

Spotted filming at a Medford location this week, the loved-up-couple appeared to act opposite one another as Ben, dressed in the Dunkin' Donuts uniform, was seen taking JLo's order at a drive-through point. Fans are already speculating that the upcoming commercial will make its official debut at the Superbowl in February 2023.

A huge fan of the food chain, Ben's love affair with Dunkin' Donuts has been widely reported over the years, and it's even become a viral meme. After being pictured on several occasions with his favourite iced coffee order, the Boston native has even joked about it himself, telling Collider:

"I have Dunkin' Donuts every day. I have it every day, and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word."

Since marrying in Las Vegas last year, fans have delighted in Ben and Jennifer's epic love story, so there's no doubt that the commercial will attract a huge audience once it premieres.

Ben's love of Dunkin' Donuts has become a viral meme over the years

It was back in July that the news broke of their surprise wedding at the Little White Chapel. Updating fans on the intimate ceremony in her On the J.Lo newsletter, the singer wrote:

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

The couple has been inseparable since their Las Vegas wedding in July, 2022

"With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

She signed the post, "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

