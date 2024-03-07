Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are couple goals. The pair, who wed in 2012, will no doubt be stepping out in their finery this weekend for the 96th Academy Awards, where Carey will be hoping to win big in the Best Actress category for her role as Felicia Montealegre in Maestro.

The Oscar-nominated star played the wife of Leonard Bernstein in the Netflix biopic of the famous composer. Both Carey and her co-star Bradley Cooper have picked up nominations in the acting categories, as well as Bradley receiving nods for Director and Best Picture.

At the BAFTAs last month, Carey was joined by her musician husband Marcus, who is the lead singer of folk band Mumford & Sons, on the red carpet so it's likely the pair will enjoy another glittering date night in Tinsel Town this weekend.

But when they're not stepping out at glamorous Hollywood events, the pair live a relatively quiet life with children in the country.

Carey and Marcus were reported to have purchased a £2million 16th-century farmhouse in Devon back in 2013.

At the time, a handful of photos were released of the exterior but, during the pandemic, the couple also inadvertently revealed the inside during virtual appearances and interviews.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in May 2020, Carey revealed that along with their children Evelyn, eight, and Wilfred, six, they were staying at their countryside abode as it was "a good place to be" during the pandemic, but they also have a home in London where they have returned for a few work engagements.

Since then, the pair have welcomed their third child. In January 2023, a rep for the 38-year-old English actress confirmed that she and her musician husband, 36, were indeed expecting a third child and Carey gave birth later that year.

The glimpses Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have shared inside their home

Marcus filmed a clip in the living room in front of a large exposed fireplace framed by wooden beams.

He sat on a vintage chair with a cabriole-style frame and baroque upholstery.

Carey Mulligan's living room Promising Young Woman star Carey made a first appearance from the family's living room for the USA's AFI Fest. It is decorated with cream walls and Carey was seen sitting on a brown sofa with brown and beige cushions.



Recording studio © ITV Carey and Marcus have their own home recording studio. The creative area is decorated with cream walls and has every type of equipment they could wish for, from speakers to a keyboard and a microphone. The heritage of the home is reflected in wooden window frames and a matching window ledge.



Garden © Shutterstock The home is surrounded by several acres of land. From this photo,it looks as though it has its own greenhouse and stables.

