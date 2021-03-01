Carey Mulligan reveals never-before-seen room at £2million house with Marcus Mumford The Promising Young Woman actress and Marcus live with their children

Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford live in a stunning farmhouse in Devon, along with their two children, Evelyn and Wilfred.

To date, Promising Young Woman actress Carey and Mumford & Sons star Marcus have kept their family home tightly under wraps, though the pandemic means that they have inadvertently revealed a handful of rooms amid virtual appearances, and Carey showed another space when she dialled into the official Golden Globes pre-show on Sunday.

SEE: Carey Mulligan's farmhouse with Marcus Mumford is mammoth - take a tour

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carey Mulligan stars in epic Promising Young Woman trailer

She filmed from what seems to be a home office inside the property, with exposed white bookshelves seen beside Carey, and plain white walls.

Carey Mulligan's home office

The 16th century house is located in Devon, and it was reported that Carey and Marcus paid £2million for it when they moved in in 2013.

MORE: 12 celebrities you won't believe live on farms

Professional aerial photographs have also been shared, showing that the main house is flanked by several acres of land, and there also seems to be various outhouses, stables, and a greenhouse.

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford's home in Devon

Elsewhere in the house, Carey and Marcus have a private recording studio, complete with state-of-the-art equipment including a keyboard and a microphone, for artist Marcus to practice with. The heritage of the home is reflected in the rustic design of the room, including dark wooden window frames and an off-white colour scheme.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in May 2020, Carey opened up about their home life and said that the countryside abode was "a good place to be" during the COVID-19 crisis.

Nonetheless, the couple also own a home in London, where they have returned for a handful of work engagements over the past year.

Carey Mulligan at home in London

Carey appeared from the house when she joined This Morning to discuss the stigma surrounding Alzheimer's disease. She stood in front of a wall decorated with a framed poster of Walt Disney's Mary Poppins film.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.