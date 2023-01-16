This Morning's Josie Gibson's hospital dash with son Reggie revealed

This Morning star Josie Gibson shares her four-year-old son Reggie with ex-partner Terry, and while on holiday in Mexico with his famous mum the little one had an accident that ended up in a hospital visit.

The Big Brother star shared the dramatic news on her Instagram Story, uploading a picture of her son in a wheelchair in A&E. Alongside the image, she wrote: "I've got to give it up for the Mexican Hospitals, in and out within the hour. Consultation. X-ray. Plastercast. Poor Reggie on holiday as well."

Despite all of the drama, the four-year-old had a wide smile on his face as his mum snapped the photo. Well, it'll certainly be a story to tell when he's back at school!

A few days prior to the A&E trip, Reggie was captured dancing away poolside in his swimming outfit and a pair of sunglasses. "HAPPY FRIDAY!!!!! Having a blast with this one! #motherandsontravels #dance #moves," Josie captioned the video.

Reggie had to go to hospital abroad

It received likes from her fellow famous friends like Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard, Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly and Loose Women's Christine Lampard.

Fans were quick to comment too, with one writing: "Enjoying making memories together Josie. It's precious," and another adding: "Reggie got those Josie moves," with a laughing face emoji. A third penned: "He's a cool boy. He's definitely got the moves. So lucky to have you as his mummy @josiegibson85."

On Friday, Reggie was dancing poolside

Reggie is Josie's only child and they reside together in Josie's hometown of Bristol, but she regularly travels to London for her presenting work on This Morning.

Josie has previously revealed how she would consider adopting a child one day to give Reggie a sibling, telling Closer magazine: "I haven't got enough time at the moment but, if everything slows down, I'll definitely do it. There are so many kids in the world who need a good home."

