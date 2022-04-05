Alison Hammond shares rare photos of her 'baby'

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond dedicated an Instagram video to her beloved son Aidan on Monday, and it includes so many rare photos of the 17-year-old.

Alongside the clips, Alison penned: "My baby is growing up so fast. Everyday I pray for him and he will always be the apple of my eye. My Aidan, My last real love."

WATCH: Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning

Among the sweet pictures were also video clips of Aidan. One showed him lifting weights in the gym and another saw him skimming rocks at the seaside.

Alison shared a heartfelt tribute to her son

Celebrity pals rushed to the comments section to commend Alison on her beautiful son. "He is a credit to you and a handsome kind beautiful blessing. Plus his mum isn’t too shabby either," wrote Vanessa Feltz. Josie Gibson also left a comment, writing: "I love this so much! He's a real gentleman I bet you're so proud you've done so well x."

The mother-son duo have a close bond

Fans were also keen to express their love for the post with one adding: "Handsome young man Alison, he has a super kind Mummy too," and another writing: "Aww he's a stunner, he's the double of you. Beautiful. wishing you all best in life."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alison spoke about her close bond with Aidan. "Aidan is my twin who was born 30 years after me. Our personalities are very similar. I'm so proud of the kind young man he's turned into," she explained.

The star went on to say: "I'm proud of the person he is, how kind he is. He's a lovely, chilled out young man. When other people come up to me and say: 'Your son is so lovely', I think 'Yes, I've done my job'."

The star hasn't ruled out adoption one day

But Alison does have regrets over her choice to have one son. She admitted: "My one wish would be that I'd had more children. I wish I'd had another three back then. I would totally consider adoption in the future.

"I've got so much more love to give – I don't think I'm done with one child, I'm just not. Aidan has already got two sisters and a brother from his dad's side, who he still sees."

