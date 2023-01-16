Piers Morgan 'becomes a father again' and his eldest son Spencer has the best reaction The Uncensored presenter shared the joyous news on Instagram

Piers Morgan took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the "breaking news" that he has "become a father again."

The Uncensored presenter is father to sons Spencer, 29, Stanley, 25, Albert, 21, who he shares with ex-wife Marion Shalloe, and also 11-year-old Elise, who he shares with his wife Celia Walden - though there appear to be two new additions in his household.

The TalkTV star shared a photograph of himself holding up two Burmese kittens, looking casual in a relaxed polo shirt and navy tracksuit bottoms.

He added a playful caption that caused a serious stir with his two million Instagram followers. "BREAKING NEWS: I’ve become a father again. Meet Dennis (named after @officialdennisbergkamp)," wrote Piers, before adding that 'Thierry' was also on the cards for the other kitten's name.

Piers introduced his two new kittens

"They’re a Burmese brother and sister, 10 weeks old, and like their father, adorable," the presenter joked, later adding: "UPDATE: After intensive negotiations, and a suggestion from @jessicalemariepires, the female kitten has been named Bobby after the great @robert_pires07."

Fans appeared to be divided over Piers' family update, with many raising questions in the comments section. "Beautiful Kittens, but I do hope that ‘10 weeks old’ is either a typo or they are still at the breeders. 13 weeks plus with full inoculations at the very least, to ensure kittens well-being," wrote one fan.

Piers' son Spencer even chimed in, writing: "There goes more of the inheritance. Fuming."

Piers is a doting father-of-four to Elise, Albert, Spencer and Stanley

The former Good Morning Britain star, who resigned in 2021 following a disagreement with co-star Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle, recently reacted to his voice being used in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive Netflix series.

Responding to the trailer’s release on Twitter, Piers retweeted the footage, adding: "BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation."

