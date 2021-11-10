Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden shows off stunning figure in cut out dress featuring high slit The couple have been married for 11 years

Piers Morgan arrived back to London from New York on Tuesday and joined wife Celia Walden for a night out at London's Pavilion Club to celebrate the launch of friend Gabriela Peacock's new book, 2 Weeks to Feeling Great.

The duo happily posed for photos together and while the event was full of celebrities, and even royalty, Celia stole the show in a gorgeous figure-hugging, green cut-out dress.

The stunning number also featured a high slit, which showed off Celia's gorgeous legs. The author completed the look with nude heels and her blonde hair in natural waves.

Her husband of 11 years, on the other hand, looked dapper in a dark suit and white shirt.

Piers and Celia posed alongside Jodie Kidd and Gabriela Peacock

Celia and Piers partied alongside many celebrity friends, including Jodie Kidd, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, James Blunt's wife, Sofia Wellesley and good friend Joan Collins.

The couple, who share daughter Elise together, are really good friends with the Dynasty star and the group usually holiday together in Saint Tropez during the summer.

Joan, 88, was also a regular on Good Morning Britain when Piers was a presenter and has even appeared in his other ITV show, Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Celia with Gabrilla at London's Pavilion Club

During her appearance, which was broadcast last June, Dame Joan opened up about her life and career but swerved talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when asked by Piers.

"What do you make of what's going on with the British Royal family now with Meghan and Harry – the feud with William and Charles," Piers asked her.

"My lips are sealed on that subject.Just don't want to go national TV and say what I think about Meghan and Harry because look what happened to you," she said.

An amused Piers simply replied: "Exactly."