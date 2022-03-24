Piers Morgan stuns fans with sweet photo of daughter Elise The former Good Morning Britain presenter is a father-of-four

Although Piers Morgan often tries to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, he's still more than happy to share some snippets with his fans.

And on Thursday he wowed them as he shared an old photo of his youngest child, daughter Elise, ten. The throwback snap came from when Elise was still just a young tot, and while Piers pulled a serious face next to his daughter, she pulled a funny one as she outstretched her mouth with her fingers. The young girl appeared to be dressed as a Disney princess with a beautiful green and gold fairytale dress.

WATCH: Piers Morgan has hilarious encounter during stunning holiday

The dad-of-four couldn't help but have a small joke, as he teased: "When Facebook reminds you that you created a little monster…"

Fans, however, were on Elise's side as one jested: "Don't say that," alongside a heart-faced emoji, while a second added: "Obviously runs in the genes."

A third posted: "You reap what you sow!" alongside a crying with laughter emoji and a fourth commented: "Little cutie. Beautiful. Obviously got her mother's looks!"

Piers shared this throwback from seven years ago

Alongside Elise, Piers is also a father to sons Spencer, Stanley and Albert who he shares with ex-wife Marion Shalloe.

And in true Morgan fashion, the father and his sons don't always agree, and earlier this month he got into a small spat with Spencer on the appropriate response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Spencer, a sports journalist, took to Twitter, writing: "If you aren't personally prepared to fight I don't think you can call for direct action that will most likely lead to world war 3."

Piers quickly retweeted Spencer's post as he shared his opinion. "Strange mindset for a journalist… so only serving military can comment on whether military action is justified/necessary when a dictator illegally invades a democratic country?"

Piers is also a dad to three sons

Their differing opinions led to some confusion amongst fans, with one questioning whether they are father and son. "I'm Canadian so forgive me but isn't Spencer your son? Lol. Are you Twitter beefing your son?"

In response, Piers wrote: "He is…. we Morgans enjoy a bit of Twitter beef, even with each other."

Spencer then retweeted the message, adding: "Fortunately we have brains so can disagree without falling out. A lot of people on here should try it."

