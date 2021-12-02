Piers Morgan shares heartwarming story about daughter Elise The TV star's little girl sounds like such a gem

TV host Piers Morgan has shared the sweetest story about his 10-year-old daughter Elise with his Instagram fans.

The presenter of Piers Morgan's Life Stories, who shares four children with his wife Celia Walden, posted a photo of a little cheese board featuring his favourite cheese, crackers and olives.

He wrote: "I don’t know what’s the best illustration of 'Perfect Parenting', but my 10-yr-old daughter suddenly appeared last night with this perfect assortment of my favourite cheese, favourite crackers and favourite olives, all perfectly presented on a little board. 'I thought this would make you happy, Dada,' she declared. Her child training is complete! Congrats on your graduation, Elise."

Elise's sweet gesture for her dad

What a lovely thing for Elise to do for her dad. Can you tell us what your parenting secret is please Piers?

Not surprisingly, there were plenty of comments about the star's post. One follower wrote: "Absolutely adult training done! (Maybe a glass of port too)," while another said, "What a lovely little thoughtful young lady."

A few of Piers' fans wondered if there was an ulterior motive behind Elise's special cheeseboard, with one follower commenting: "Ahh bless her. Hang on...what's she after though..." And another suggested: "Buttering her Daddy up for Christmas [laughing emoji] her Mamma's taught her well x."

Piers with his sons and daughter Elise

There were some equally heartwarming stories from Piers' followers though, and this one really made us smile.

The fan told Piers: "I once got home from work to find my little daughter redecorating my bedroom in eggshell blue. She’d moved my bed, wardrobe the whole shebang! Said the same kind of thing to me, 'Thought I’d cheer you up, Mum'."

