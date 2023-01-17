Meet the children of the Happy Valley cast See rare photos of the actors' children, from Katherine Kelly to Julie Hesmondhalgh

Happy Valley has won the hearts of the nation, and the proof was when the second episode of the latest series beat Prince Harry's ITV interview when it came to ratings!

We adore following the lives of the cast on screen, but what about their real lives away from the camera with husbands, wives and children.

Sarah Lancashire's children

Sarah has a blended family

Actress Sarah lives with her famous husband, TV producer and executive, Peter Salmon, and they share a son together, who was born in 2003.

Prior to meeting Peter, Sarah was married to music lecturer Gary Hargreaves, and they had two sons together. Thomas was born in 1987, and Matthew in 1988. Sarah is also a step-mother to Peter's three sons from his previous marriage to Penny Watt.

Siobhan Finneran's children

Siobhan shares two children with her ex-husband

Siobhan plays Clare Cartwright in the hit show, but at home in real life, she is best known as mum. Siobhan and her ex-husband Mark Jordon were married for 17 years before separating in 2014 and while they were hitched, they welcomed two children together, Joseph and Poppy.

George Costigan's children

George's eldest son is an actor too

George is a proud dad to three sons, Niall, Tom and Liam and his eldest is following in his footsteps in the acting field and he has given George a grandson, called Felix.

Katherine Kelly's children

Katherine shares two daughters with her former partner

Former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly shares two children with her ex-husband Ryan Clark. The star welcomed her first daughter, Orla, in 2014 and her second daughter, Rose, in 2016. Orla was born in Australia and her younger sister was born in London. In a HELLO! interview, Ryan explained: "With Orla we had a planned relaxed journey to hospital in Melbourne, but this time with Rose it was more panicked." Rose was born at Whittington Hospital at 1am.

Julie Hesmondhalgh's children

Julie shared this photo on her Instagram of her daughters

Another former Coronation Street star features in Happy Valley. Julie Hesmondhalgh plays midwife Amanda Wandsworth in the show, and in real life, she has two children of her own. Julie shares daughters Martha and Lyss with her husband Ian Kershaw. The couple moved in together after just one week of dating and six weeks later Julie was pregnant!

