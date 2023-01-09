Happy Valley beats Prince Harry’s ITV interview in ratings 

Despite Prince Harry’s ITV interview making worldwide headlines, the actual ratings for his interview with Tom Bradby saw another show come out on top.

While Harry: The Interview was watched by an average audience of 4.1 million TV viewers, the second episode of BBC’s hugely popular show Happy Valley came out on top with an average of 5.3 million viewers, according to the broadcasting figures.

Fans of the show even took to Twitter about choosing the Sally Wainwright-penned drama over the interview, with one writing: "Prince Harry or Happy Valley? Soz Henry mate but you’re not taking priority over Sarah Lancashire." Another person added: "I can't believe anyone in their right mind is watching Prince Harry rather than #happyvalley."

A third person wrote: "I feel sorry for anyone watching Prince Harry on ITV and missing out on Sarah Lancashire just winning acting awards flat out on BBC1 in #HappyValley. Season 3 is a tension-filled masterpiece thus far."

What did you think of the episode?

The second episode of the hit show - and spoilers ahead! - saw fans gasping at their screens after it was revealed that Catherine’s beloved sister Claire - and her partner Neil - were the ones who had been taking Ryan to see his father Tommy Lee Royce in prison. In the final moments of the episode, Catherine calls Claire, who is waiting in a coffee shop as Ryan and Neil went into the prison, and watches her lie about her whereabouts before putting the phone down and walking into the cafe herself, with the episode ending on a cliffhanger.

Speaking about the final moments of the episode, one fan wrote: "Who else looked at the clock at least three times during #HappyValley to pray it wasn’t ending?" Another person added: "Sally Wainwright literally can make someone sitting outside a coffee shop and then going into a coffee shop the most tense five minutes of television all week."

