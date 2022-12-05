Strictly's Ola Jordan reassures fans with sweetest new video of Ella The little one found her feet on the ice

Ola and James Jordan love sharing daughter Ella's milestones, and when they took the two-year-old ice-skating for the first time ever this weekend, Ola filmed a sweet father-daughter moment on the ice - and it's good to see Ella is feeling better after a bout of illnesses in November.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro took to Instagram Stories to share the major first for Ella, uploading a video on Instagram of her carefully moving across the ice with her dad holding on to her tightly.

WATCH: See the moment Ella Jordan steps onto the ice for the first time

In a later video, Ella was seen speeding along on a seal push along, steered expertly by her father James and then in James' arms as he glided around on the ice.

Fans loved the update, with one writing: "Lovely to see her smiling and happy(and Daddy of course) Hope she is recovering well x," and another adding: "How lovely to see your little girl looking better. Bless her. Hope she continues to get well."

"Ella’s first time on the ice and with daddy - she wanted to go so much I decided to give it another go so many years after winning Dancing On Ice. I was terrible by the way but loved my new dance partner. Wish I had @alex_lukasz and @icelukasz there to help though. Well done Ella on being fearless unlike daddy," Ola wrote alongside the collection of videos.

The stars had a festive weekend together

In November, Ella struggled with her health. The two-year-old was poorly and then she also suffered from an ear infection.

During the worrying time, doting dad James wrote: "Tough to watch Ella in so much pain from her ear infection. She is on antibiotics - Calpol every 4 hours and Ibuprofen every 4 hours but 2 hours later. Got through to 111 after 1 hour 10 mins and they said see doctor in morning."

It's been a busy time for the Jordans as they recently moved out of their family home, downsizing all in the name of daughter Ella.

James and Ola recently moved out of their family home

Speaking to HELLO! about the upheaval, James said: "It is what it is. We've done it for her. Yeah, we’ve moved out of an amazing home, but it didn't suit us with Ella, and we feel we can hopefully give her a better life somewhere else.

"The new house is nice – obviously nowhere near as big as our last house, but our last house was four floors. The new house has five bedrooms but over two floors, so more mainstream."