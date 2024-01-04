Inside Sarah Lanchashire's home life with famous husband and three sons

Sarah Lancashire returns to our screens on Thursday night in the second season of Sky Atlantic's hit drama series, Julia, in which she plays 1950s TV chef, Julia Child.

The charming comedy-drama follows the life of the influential chef, who introduced Americans to French cuisine and culture, and also focuses on the relationship between Julia and her husband Paul Child (David Hyde Pierce) amidst the TV star's rise to fame.

While viewers will know all about Julia's marriage thanks to the drama, what about the actress who plays her? Keep reading for all we know about Sarah's home life in London with her husband of 22 years.

WATCH: Sarah Lancashire stars as Julia Child in Julia series two

Sarah's home life in London Away from the cameras, Sarah prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. The 59-year-old resides in a £3 million, five-bedroom home in London with her husband Peter Salmon, a TV producer and executive. Sarah, who also has two sons from her first marriage, Tom and Matthew, is happiest when at home with her family. "The older that I get, the harder it is to be away from home," she previously said. "I love being at home. I'm very much a mum when I go home – the mums among us know it's a full-time job."

Meeting husband Peter Salmon © ITV/Shutterstock Sarah first met Peter whilst starring as Raquel Watts on Coronation Street, a role she played between 1991 and 1996, despite initially being scheduled to appear in just two episodes. Following her separation from ex-husband Gary Hargreaves in 1995, Sarah moved on with TV executive Peter, who worked for Corrie producers Granada Studios at the time. The couple, who began dating in 2000, were introduced by a producer on the soap, Carolyn Reynolds, at a dinner. "I feel like I played a bit of a cupid," Carolyn told BBC Radio 4 in 2022.

A romantic engagement and intimate wedding © Photo: Rex Peter popped the question during a romantic trip to New York over Easter in 2001, and the couple wed just months later in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the historic country home and hotel, Langar Hall, in Nottinghamshire. During an interview with The Telegraph following her engagement, Sarah revealed why marriage was "necessary" for her. "Marriage is not for everyone, but spiritually it is very necessary for me because I have a desire, a need to feel owned," she said, before clarifying: "Not physically or mentally owned. I want to be owned spiritually. I want to belong to somebody. Marriage is a pact, a conspiracy of ownership. And I want that."

A private life away from the cameras © Shutterstock Sarah is notoriously private. She opened up about her desire to keep her personal life out of the spotlight following her engagement to Peter. "We are not a public couple and we don't make our careers out of being a public couple," she told The Telegraph. "I know that people are interested but I don't even like talking about my relationship with Peter. And I guard it because it is very precious. It is not a piece of drama, it is real life. My normal life. And I value my normality." READ: Why Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire keeps out of spotlight