Zara and Mike Tindall pictured as Australia tour continues - but kids stay behind The royal couple arrived alone

Mike Tindall has had a busy few days since leaving the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle, having been pictured enjoying fun days out with his wife Zara Tindall and three children, but now the royal couple are now flying solo.

Zara and Mike were pictured touching down in Adelaide, South Australia, as their unofficial tour down under continues, but their three little ones were not snapped at the airport as the duo strolled through customs.

There has been no official word on where Mia, eight, Lena, four and 20-month-old son Lucas are currently but they could have remained in Australia's Gold Coast where they were pictured earlier in the week.

The royal couple flew from Melbourne

Mike took to social media to confirm their arrival in Adelaide, writing: "Next stop on the whistle stop Aus tour is Adelaide for the @adelaide500 Have a look at the track from the inside of a corvette and also got Vanilla Mike to get the mics ready for @thekillers for Sunday night!"

On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Mike opened up about being away from his loved ones, saying that the "hardest thing" about partaking in the show was being away from Zara and their three children for three weeks.

The couple's children were not seen at the airport

The dad-of-three said: "That's probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you've got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time."

Zara was seen tending to her own suitcase

While in the jungle, Mike missed a special anniversary as it was recently one year since Mike and Zara decided to hold a christening for their young son Lucas.

The couple dressed casually for their travels

We're sure there is lots of celebrating to be had once the royals return home to their residence on Princess Anne's estate Gatcombe Park. After all, Mike did reveal that there's a ready-made "party barn" on site which is perfect for family gatherings.

