All parents know how challenging it is when one of your children isn't well and James Jordan revealed on Twitter that he and his wife Ola are going through that nightmare at the moment.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the former Strictly dancer revealed that his two-year-old daughter, Ella, has an ongoing ear infection.

Ella's illness meant that the star missed live-tweeting his opinions of Saturday night's Strictly as he usually does.

He updated his followers on her well-being on Sunday, writing: "Hi guys - thanks for all of the lovely messages about Ella. She's still quite poorly but doing better.

"After 1 month of being ill she now has ear infection in both ears so been tough few days. But she's a Jordan and a fighter!"

Later that day, he posted another update, penning: "Tough to watch Ella in so much pain from her ear infection. She is on antibiotics - Calpol every 4 hours and Ibuprofen every 4 hours but 2 hours later. Got through to 111 after 1 hour 10 mins and they said see doctor in morning."

James shared a heart-breaking update

James finished with the heart-breaking note: "She just said to Ola while crying 'what shall I do?'"

The former Dancing on Ice champion's fans were quick to share their sympathy, with one writing: "I hope Ella feels better really soon. She may need a different antibiotic if no improvement, hugs to you all."

Another commented: "Poor little mite! It must be so awful for you and Ola to see her in so much pain. Hope she gets better soon."

Ola and her husband are devoted parents

A third added: "Aww, poor baby, hope she gets better soon."

It's been a busy time for the family, who recently moved house, sharing the details of how Ella coped with HELLO!.

Ola said: We sold our house and we're living in a rented house right now until our new house is ready at the end of April. The move didn't bother Ella at all, although I think she's a little confused."

