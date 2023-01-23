Cheryl reveals adoption plans: everything she's said about baby number two The former X Factor judge is a doting mother to five-year-old son Bear

Cheryl, who shares her son Bear with ex Liam Payne, has revealed she is considering adoption in the future.

The Girls Aloud star, 39, opened up about her plans to have more children in an interview with the MailOnline published on Monday. The mother-of-one explained that although she was previously keen to have more children, her attitude changed during the pandemic, leaving her unsure about bringing another child into the world.

WATCH: Cheryl gets real about her recent sleep struggles

Loading the player...

The former X Factor judge told the publication: "I was so hell bent on having another before because Bear was at that perfect age. I think if you have that couple-year age gap, you can still do things with them together where they're both engaged and both interested."

Cheryl continued that now Bear is nearly six, she is worried she has left it too late to have another child. "And I'm a bit older. I'm not so sure, honestly," she added.

Cheryl has said she's considered adoption in the future

The star didn't rule out adoption, however. She admitted that she loves babies and children, despite being unsure about having another of her own.

One Direction star Liam and Cheryl welcomed Bear in 2017 after dating for just over a year. The couple separated in 2018, with Liam blaming his son's birth as a major reason for the breakdown of their relationship.

Whilst appearing on Logan Paul's podcast last year, Liam explained that the end of their two-year relationship following Cheryl's traumatic birth was "for all the right reasons."

Cheryl and Bear enjoyed a fun outing at Christmas

"I was so excited for [Bear] to be born that I was actually worried I wouldn’t love him enough," he said.

On the Diary Of A CEO podcast, Liam spoke about his plans for Bear's future and what his reaction would be if he went into showbusiness. He said: "I think his mum is hoping he's gonna become some yoga person. His mum is very chill these days.

"I would never stop him but I would let him know the risks. My parents did not experience what I had. I want him to do something he enjoys doing every day."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.